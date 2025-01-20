Fani Kayode hits back at Badenoch over latest outburst against Nigeria

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday replied the leader of the British Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, over her latest criticism of Nigeria.

Badenoch, a Nigerian born British citizen, has been a consistent critic of her country of birth, its system and government.

She has drawn the ire of many citizens back home over her position including Vice President Kashim Shettima who said she should remove Kemi from her name.

In her latest attack, she described the Nigerian government as ‘terrible’ and warned of the risks of Britain’s system sliding into the same situation.

While giving her first speech of the year last Thursday at an event hosted by Onward, a British think tank focused on economic and social research, Badenoch said “I don’t want Britain to be poor like Nigeria, my wealthy family became poorer there because of the terrible Government”.

However, the former minister in a tweet on his X, Badenoch is an “insufferable creature that should be declared a persona non grata”.

According to him, “I would rather live in “poor” Nigeria than in “rich” Britain where men marry men, women marry women, homosexuality and bisexuality is encouraged”.

“Paedophilia is celebrated, transgenders are empowered, bestiality is tolerated, gender is eroded, perverts, deviants and child predators hold sway, children are gang-raped and politicians are pedophiles.

“I would rather live in “poor” Nigeria than “rich” Britain where Christians are derided, Muslims are hated, churches are empty, mosques are bombed, blacks are treated like filth, Arabs are seen as scum and Indians and Pakistanis are regarded as garbage.

“I would rather live in “poor” Nigeria than “rich” Britain where knife-crimes and stabbings are rife, Zionists are worshipped, genocide-enablers and war criminals are leaders”.

Fani-Kayode described Badenoch and her party as “a right-wing racist political party led by a psychologically-disturbed, self-hating Aunty Jemima and female Uncle Tom who suffers from low self-esteem, hates the color of her own skin, despises her land of birth and has contempt for her Nigerian heritage.

He said she takes “pride in being described as the proverbial “house n*gger” who takes pleasure in consistently denigrating 250 million Nigerian people just to please the white supremacists and neo-Nazis in her new-found country”.

For the former aviation minister, “Nigeria may be poor but at least we are not subject to all these vices and afflictions.

“At least, we hold fast to our Christian and Muslim values, we know God and we will not burn in hell for eternity for trying to replace Him with our accursed arrogance, insolence, pride and vanity and our insatiable love and celebration of wealth and power.

“Surely it is time to declare this insufferable creature persona non grata and stop it from coming to our shores”.

Daily Trust reports that a similar comment by Badenoch recently calling for police protection for her parents in Nigeria was criticised by Fani-Kayode.

He said the conservative party leader cannot demand for police protection for her mother in Lagos from the police she attacked.

“She says she trusts the British police and claims that Nigerian policemen stole her brother’s watch and shoes. But she refuses to acknowledge the fact that the British police are amongst the most institutionally racist and corrupt in the world”, Fani-Kayode added.