Fani-Kayode: After intensive interrogation, DSS asked me to report every day

Femi Fani-Kayode, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, on Wednesday, revealed that his interrogation at the Department of State Services (DSS), over his allegations of an attempted coup allegedly being planned, would continue every day.

The former Minister of Aviation was invited by the secret police over a tweet alleging a plot by some army officials to overthrow the current government.

In a series of tweets last Saturday, Fani-Kayode had said he learnt that Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had a secret meeting with some army generals.

The Defence Headquarters had subsequently denied the meeting, pledging its commitment to democracy.

However, Atiku asked the DSS and police to invite Fani-Kayode for questioning, wondering why he was linked to such.

On Monday and Wednesday, FFK honoured the invitation, but said in a tweet after his return that he has been asked to report to the DSS headquarters every day.

He said the interrogation had been intensive, challenging and grueling.

“Reported to DSS again today. Just got back. I was there for hours of intensive interrogation. It was challenging & gruelling. I have been ordered to report there EVERY day. I will comply. No fear! The Lord is with us! He is a man of war & MIGHTY in battle! Who can resist Him?,” he tweeted.