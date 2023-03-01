Famous journalist, Shehu Saulawa, dies at 63

Hundreds of people including colleagues, family members, friends and other sympathisers attended the funeral prayers of a renowned journalist in northern Nigeria working with Radio…

Hundreds of people including colleagues, family members, friends and other sympathisers attended the funeral prayers of a renowned journalist in northern Nigeria working with Radio France International (RFI), Shehu Saulawa, held Tuesday at the Gwallaga Jummaat Mosque, in Bauchi State.

Saulawa, who was a one-time popular broadcaster with the Hausa Service of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the North East and Plateau State, died Monday at the age of 63 in Bauchi after a protracted illness.

He was also a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) in Bauchi. He had also worked with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the defunct Savannah Bank.

Saulawa was survived by his aged mother, wife and five children. He was buried at the Dungulbi burial ground in Bauchi.