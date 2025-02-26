Family searches for corpses of sons killed by kidnappers

A family member of two people abducted and killed by kidnappers, Danjuma Suleiman, said the family is yet to recover their corpses.

The deceased were reportedly kidnapped at Gwombe junction, along Rubochi -Gwargwada Road but killed by their abductors over the delay by their family members in paying ransom.

Suleiman, who spoke with our correspondent through telephone on Tuesday, said several efforts through the traditional ruler of Gwargwada-Ugbada, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, to reach out to the vigilantes in Kogi LGA of Kogi State to recover the corpses were unsuccessful.

He said the vigilantes were directed by the local government authorities to mobilise into the forest to trace the corpses but the two corpses have not been found.

“I think it has been two weeks now when two of our sons, Mohammed Danladi and Nasiru Yusuf were abducted by kidnappers at Gwombe junction, along Rubochi -Gwargwada Road. Their abductors ended up killing them because of delay in paying for their ransom,” he said.

He appealed to the vigilantes in Kogi LGA not to relent in their efforts by continuing to help the family search for their corpses for them to be given a befitting burial.

Abuja Metro had reported that the victims, Mohammed Danladi and Nasiru Yusuf, who are natives of Gwargwada village, were abducted alongside a herder and a woman at Gwombe junction, along Gwargwada -Rubochi Road two weeks ago by the kidnappers.

The kidnappers later killed the two victims for delaying in paying N1 million ransom.

The traditional ruler of Gwargwada-Ugbada, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, had confirmed the incident to our reporter through telephone.