Family raises alarm over Gen Tsiga’s captivity 30 days after

Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi (Rtd), a close friend and colleague of Brig. Gen. Maharazu Ismail Tsiga (Rtd), has raised alarm over the continued captivity of the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 30 days after.

Tsiga was abducted from his home in Tsiga town, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State on February 5, 2025.

Speaking at a press conference on behalf of Tsiga’s family, colleagues, friends, and associates, Abdullahi dismissed reports that the retired general had been released, describing them as fake news.

He also expressed disappointment over the silence of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) regarding Tsiga’s abduction, despite the fact that he is an active member of the group.

“I am here today to speak on behalf of General Tsiga’s family, colleagues, friends, and associates regarding his abduction. This has become necessary because of false reports in the media claiming that the General has been released. Let me be clear: General M.I. Tsiga remains in captivity as of today, March 7, 2025,” Abdullahi stated.

He continued, “It has now been 30 days since bandits took him from his home in Tsiga town, Bakori LGA, Katsina State, and yet no concrete efforts have been made for his release. While rumors of his freedom continue to circulate, I want to categorically state that General Tsiga remains in the hands of his captors.”

Criticism of government and ACF’s silence

Abdullahi also criticised both the federal and Katsina State governments for failing to visit or express sympathy to Tsiga’s family.

“Our political leaders must change their approach to governance and leadership,” he said.

He further condemned the ACF leadership for their lack of response, saying, “We are still in shock over the complete silence of the ACF leadership regarding this abduction. As an active member of ACF, General Tsiga deserves at least a statement from the forum.

“Strangely, the ACF leadership found time and resources to issue a press statement about the scandal between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on March 1, 2025. This statement came 23 days after General Tsiga was abducted. We ask: which is more important—the abduction of a respected general or a political controversy? This lack of empathy is deeply disappointing.”

Call for action from the Nigerian Army

Abdullahi expressed hope that the Nigerian Army was making efforts to secure Tsiga’s release but urged them to do more.

“We trust that the Army is working behind the scenes to resolve this crisis, but a visit from a few senior officers to General Tsiga’s family would go a long way in easing their pain,” he said.

He called on all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the retired general.

Weekend Trust reports that Tsiga, a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was abducted, alongside nine other residents.

The kidnappers had contacted the family of the abducted general to demand a ransom of N250m.

A source close to the family told our reporter that negotiations were still ongoing with the view to rescuing the retired army general.

“It is very pathetic that the general and all other captives are still held by their abductors in this holy month of Ramadan.

“I can assure you that negotiations are going on, and our prayers are with him and all other victims who are in captivity,” the source said.

Another source, also close to the family, expressed fears about speaking with the media, saying with the kind of misinformation making the rounds regarding the general’s abduction; it had become difficult for them to say anything to the members of the press.

He, however, corroborated the other source by saying that negotiations were ongoing to secure the general’s release.

There were reports a week ago that the general had been released, but it turned out to be false.

Meanwhile, the continued captivity of the retired general has continued to raise concern among family members, well-wishers and associates about his wellbeing.