Family of Kano POS operator arrested by DSS 2 years ago seeks Tinubu’s intervention

The family of Nura Alhaji Tijjani of Kabuga Tudun Yola, Gwale LGA in Kano, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the arrest of…

The family of Nura Alhaji Tijjani of Kabuga Tudun Yola, Gwale LGA in Kano, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the arrest of their breadwinner two years ago by the operatives of the Department of State Security Services.

Tijjani, a POS operator along BUK road, was said to have been arrested on a fateful evening around 6pm alongside his shop attendant, Nasiru Abdullahi Abdulhamid, on July 13, 2021 and since then there is no any news about his whereabouts.

Speaking to City & Crime, his wife, Binta Mukhtar, mother of eight, said ever since the arrest of her husband, her life and that of the children have been a story of sorrow.

“I wish to appeal to the new president to please look into this issue. My husband was arrested two years ago by some men of the DSS, I can still remember that day, about 15 vehicles they brought and took him after beating his family members and friends.

“My children, over these years, no longer go to school. They are facing public rejection and among their peers and even in school. What is his fault? We still don’t know. And how does that affect his children?

“What to eat is now a problem. I told them to take us all, which if they did, I wouldn’t be suffering like this. At least, I would have known where I am. I also don’t have parents; he is all I got. Please, they should not render my children as orphans the way I am,” she said.

The 38-year-old mother appealed to the authorities and the president to at least reveal the whereabouts of their breadwinner and the crime he committed.

Also speaking, his mother, Sadiya Saleh, said the family was no longer seeing help from anybody as all who showed concern are tired.

She added that the little money they were managing has been exploited out of them to fraudulent individuals who appeared to be helpers.

“We are suffering, we are all tired, people who are helping us are also tired, we are left alone.

“The little we had have been squeezed out of us from individuals who came to offer help to intervene on the issue.

“So far, we have sold all we had to set him free; we gave two, three, one million and so forth to people who claim they are legal practitioners, security operatives and others that they will help in one way or the other.

“We gave N4 million, N2 million, N1 million, N300,000 and N500,000 but nothing. We don’t even see them again. We have tried, “ she said.

Sadiya added that they have gone to Abuja countless times but couldn’t even identify where exactly he is.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...