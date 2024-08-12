Family of 7 dead after eating cassava meal in Sokoto

A family of 7 died after eating cassava delicacy at Runjin Barmo village of Kajiji District in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The…

A family of 7 died after eating cassava delicacy at Runjin Barmo village of Kajiji District in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The village head, Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, who received the state’s Commissioner for Health, Asabe Balarabe and other officials on a condolence visit, said the incident happened on Wednesday.

He said the victims were Malam Abubakar, his wife, A’ishatu and their five children.

He thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his concern.

In her remarks, the commissioner said they were at the village to assess the cause of the incident for onward communication to the state government for necessary action.

She said the ministry would take samples from one teenager who happened to be alive after eating the suspected meal.