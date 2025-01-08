Family of 4 killed in Abuja road crash

A motor accident along the Akwanga-Abuja road has claimed the lives of a family of four.

The Punch reported that the deceased were said to be returning to Abuja after spending the Christmas and New Year holidays in Makurdi on Saturday.

The victims include Victor Angbiandoo Tyohemba (37 years old) who was an accountant, his wife, Erdoo Stephanie and their two daughters, Agnes and Immaculate.

SPONSOR AD

Victor’s elder brother, Emmanuel disclosed this during an interview on Tuesday.

He said the bodies of the deceased were retrieved and interred at the family home in Igbor on January 6, 2025.