Family members escape as overhead tank collapses on house

A man and members of his family narrowly escaped after an overhead tank collapsed on their house at Unguwar Sabon-Tasha in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

The victim, Alhassan Aliyu, who is a former councillor that represented Agyana/Pandagi ward of the council, while narrating the incident, said it happened around 3am on Saturday.

He said he woke up to pump water after power was restored, adding that thereafter his wife woke him and asked him to go and put off the switch as the tank had been filled up.

He said, ‘’Few moments after I returned to my room, the next thing I heard was a strange sound.’’

He said the overhead tank filled with water collapsed on the house and the entire rooms were flooded with water.

He said valuable property including electronics and cushions were destroyed by the water even as he no one was injured.

He said, “As God will have it, five of my children including my wife were with me inside my room sleeping when the incident happened and none of them was injured.’’

City & Crime observed as sympathisers visited the house to sympathise with him over the incident.