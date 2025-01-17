Families of Zamfara airstrike victims demand compensation

Families of victims of the recent airstrike in Zurmi and Maradun local government areas of Zamfara State, which claimed 15 innocent lives and injured nine others have demanded compensation from the governments.

Daily Trust reports that a military fighter Jet had on January 11, 2024 bombed some civilians in Gidan-Kara in Boko ward, Zurmi Local Government and Malikawa, Sakida, Kakidawa, Tungar Labbo in Gidan-Goga wards of Zurmi and Maradun local governments after perceiving them as bandits.

The injured victims, who are currently receiving medical treatment at Kaura-Namoda General Hospital include Babangida Ibrahim, 35 (personnel of Zamfara State’s Community Protection Guards (CPG)), Isa Habibu, 20 and Nuhu Usman, 28.

Others are Shafi’u Iliyasu, 20, Safiyanu Salisu 20, Idrisu Agima 60, Ukasha Yahuza, 18, Salihu Usman 20 and Nasiru Abubakar 30.

Speaking to Daily Trust via phone, Muhammad Aminu, brother of the CPG’s personnel, Babangida Ibrahim, who was injured during the strike, called on the federal and Zamfara state governments to pay compensation to the victims of the airstrike.

Aminu said “Some of those killed in the airstrike are breadwinners of their respective families, hence the need for the governments to compensate their families.

“Government should compensate the families of those killed and sponsor the medical bills of the injured. It is the government agents who carried out the operation and the victims were also helping the government in protecting the lives of others. Based on this reason, the government should consider compensating their families.

“The victims were on official duty to protect the lives of the locals when the unfortunate incident occurred, therefore, the government needed to shoulder the medical bills of the injured persons and pay compensation to the families of those who lost their lives.

“If the governments pay compensation, fine, and if it refuses, we will leave everything to God because we will never forgive our leaders on this matter.

“We have received two government delegations; one from the Zamfara State government and the other from the NAF. They all promised to assist the affected families. We are waiting to see what will come from the FG and Zamfara State government.

Another relation of the victims, who lost his brother to the airstrike and who doesn’t want his name to be mentioned, said “I lost my younger brother to the airstrike. I am waiting for the government’s response. So far, government delegations have visited our village and asked us some questions, but we don’t know what will be the outcome of their visits.

“Alhamdulillah, our relations have lost their lives in protecting our people. This is something we are proud of. But on the other hand, those in the corridors of power should know that if this matter is allowed to be carpeted, it will sound as a warning to those that are willing to join the wagon of fight against banditry in the state.

“Nobody will sacrifice his life for just no course. I am therefore advising the government at both federal and state level to consider compensating the affected families because its inaction will discourage other people from helping the government in the ongoing crusade against banditry not only in Zamfara State but in other parts of the country where similar crimes are taking place.”

Malama Halima Idrisa, wife of Idrisa Agima said the injured persons were left to their faith, as neither the state government nor the federal government came to their aid.

“Five days after the unfortunate incident, we have not received any assistance from the government. We have been spending our savings treating our loved ones. We want the government to come to our rescue,” she said.

Reacting to the plea, the Special Adviser to Zamfara State governor on Broadcast Media, Alhaji Mustapha Jafaru Kaura said it was too early to start talking about compensation now, saying “The investigation is ongoing by the two committees set by the Zamfara State government and Nigeria Air Force.

“The Zamfara State’ owned committee headed by the deputy governor, Mani Malam Mumini has visited the affected areas, as well as the committee set up by the Nigeria Air Force. The NAF’s committee had paid a sympathetic visit to the governor before moving to the affected areas.

“This is not the first time this unfortunate incident happened; similar incidents happened in Tudun-Biri, Kaduna State and Silame in Sokoto State and nothing was done until thorough investigations were carried out by the authorities concerned. So, we have to wait until the outcomes of the two committees’ findings are received by the federal and Zamfara State governments. It is only when the reports are received then the government will know what to do to the families of the victims.

“There is nothing the government can do without the reports of the two committees. The investigation being carried out by the two committees are ongoing, therefore, families of the victims and indeed, the people of Zamfara State and Nigeria should patiently wait for the outcome of the two committees’ reports.”

Zamfara airstrike tragedy not intentional – Gov Lawal

Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday said the recent military airstrike in the North-Western state was not intentional.

Lawal stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he commiserated with the families of the incident.

“It was not intentional. It was in the process of fighting these bandits (that) they were struck,” he said.

“The Chief of Air Staff has set up a committee to commiserate with the state government as well as the people that were affected. They also went there yesterday to do an on the spot assessment to see who was involved and what happened to guide against future occurrence.”

He said he was aware of the military operation before the tragedy occurred, saying that he personally invited the Air Force to neutralise some bandits who were attacking the area.

During the programme, he expressed hope that the military has all the capacity to tackle bandits’ activities within one month.

The governor said the days of notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, are numbered, saying he would soon be eliminated just as other top bandits have been neutralised.