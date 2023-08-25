Families of 58 deceased policemen get N22.5m in Kaduna

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Musa Garba, has presented N22.5 million cheque to families of 58 police officers who died in active…

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Musa Garba, has presented N22.5 million cheque to families of 58 police officers who died in active service in the state.

A statement on Thursday by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said that the cheques were presented by the CP on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun.

“The pains associated with the loss of our fallen heroes are incomparable to the value of the cheques issued to the families.

“It is the Acting IGP’s way of showing support and concern to those families,” Garba said.

He added that it was meant ameliorate the hardships being experienced by the families, and urged them to use the money wisely.

