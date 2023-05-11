Falz undergoes surgery in UK

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, underwent knee surgery in the United Kingdom (UK). The singer disclosed this in a video via his…

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, underwent knee surgery in the United Kingdom (UK).

The singer disclosed this in a video via his Instagram page on Wednesday evening.

According to him, he sustained an injury on his knee while playing football in November 2022.

A few days afterwards, a medical report confirmed that there was a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and he needed surgery for a balanced knee.

The video posted by the singer revealed different sections leading to the completion of the surgery.

The first section revealed how he flew to the UK on May 2, 2023 to undergo the surgery.

This was shortly followed by a preoperative stage. Here he shared videos of him in the hospital and also gave a detailed explanation of how he sustained the injury and how the surgery went.

