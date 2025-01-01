False video: Mahdi Shehu remanded

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State has directed that social commentator and activist Mahdi Shehu be held in prison custody over allegations related to the circulation of false and provocative videos.

Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger Republic, had alleged that President Bola Tinubu received a substantial payment from France, and the European country established a military base in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Amid the back and forth, Shehu released a video to purportedly show that proponents of this theory were correct.

In a post which he captioned: “FGN SHOULD STOP THE DENIAL: FRANCE ARMED FORCES NOW THE OFFICIAL TRAINERS OF NIGERIA ARMED FORCES”, Shehu made several claims.

“From today, no sane person will believe Tinubu, Ribadu, all service chiefs, and any member of the blotted Tinubu media crowd on the physical presence of France troops in Northwest Nigeria.

“Just listen to the clip below to enable you understand that Tinubu and Co are taking Nigerians for a ride, for granted, betraying all our laws, insulting our collective intelligences and on a journey to mortgage and destroy Nigeria.

“It is left for conscious Nigerians to open their eyes wide, act wisely, with precision, and be willing to sacrifice anything for the survival of Nigeria that few wicked people are bent on destroying. Niger are kicking them out, Nigeria is bringing them in! It seems like we will stay colonized forever!

“With this Terrorism will never end. But why are African leaders so stupid? What in the world are we doing to ourselves? What good is France other than to steal and to destroy?”

However, checks by Daily Trust showed the video which Shehu attached to his post was recorded in 2013.

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, have since debunked the claims as baseless.

On Tuesday, the DSS arraigned Shehu before Magistrate Abubakar Lamido on a two-count charge of conspiracy, aiding and abetting terrorism.

This, the agency said is contrary to Section 26(2)(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Inciting Public Disturbances Contrary to Section 78 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

Magistrate Lamido ruled that Shehu be remanded in custody until January 14, when the case will resume for further proceedings.