False video: Mahdi Shehu picked up

Security operatives have picked up activist Mahdi Shehu over allegations of sharing a misleading video that has gone viral online.

The Daily Trust gathered that news of his arrest trended on social media on Monday.

There was no official statement on the reason for the arrest of the Kaduna-based activist and political commentator.

SPONSOR AD

He was arrested in Kaduna State. However, it was unclear where exactly he was picked up by the security operatives.

But Daily Trust learnt that his arrest by the DSS took place over the weekend after the video gained traction on social media.

Someone close to Mahdi, who pleaded for anonymity because he was not authorised to speak for the family, confirmed the arrest.

He simply said, “It’s confirmed that he was arrested but I cannot give further comment.”

The source said when he first saw the report, he tried calling Mahdi on phone, but all his phone numbers were switched off.