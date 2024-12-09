fallen high voltage wire kills abuja road sweeper

A female street sweeper residing in Dutsen-Alhaji in the FCT, Anna Zadabin, reportedly lost her life on Friday after a high voltage electrical wire fell on her.

The deceased, a native of the community, was said to be working with other colleagues near the Open University Centre, along the Abuja-Kubwa expressway when the incident happened around 1pm last Friday, killing her instantly.

One of her relatives, who simply gave her name as Hajara, told Abuja Metro yesterday that the corpse of the deceased was earlier deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital’s morgue, before it was retrieved and buried in her family compound.

She said, “That was the wish of the deceased, that she should be buried on the day she passed on.”

She further explained that the deceased used to work from 6am and close by 3pm on a daily basis.

“Some of them used to start the street cleaning from the Dutsen-Alhaji gate, and move down to the expressway.

‘’Her scheduled of duty often started from a billboard along the expressway to the Phase 2 area, and thereafter she would cross to the other lane, to repeat the same thing, as her daily work.’’

The District Head of the Dutsen-Alhaji, Alhaji Abubakar Bako, confirmed the incident to our reporter, when contacted yesterday.