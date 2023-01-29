Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg to unveil Quadri today

The poster-boy of Nigerian and African table tennis, Aruna Quadri, will be unveiled today by Russian league champions Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg at a colourful ceremony in…

The Nigerian will undergo medical before the singing and unveiling ceremonies at the headquarter of Gazprombank (GPB), owner of Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg based in Moscow.

GPB which is a private-owned Russian bank and the third largest bank in Russia funds the club.

According to a source close to the player, the work permit needed by Aruna will also be obtained by the management of the club this week ahead of their league match on Friday, February 3 against Samara at the Russian Table Tennis Centre in Moscow.

Aruna joined the Russian 10-time champion early this year from Bundesliga side TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell for the remaining part of the 2022/2023 season.

The Nigerian joined the Russian champion alongside Chinese internationals An Yan and Hongyu Chen and they are expected to continue the team tradition of dominating the lucrative Russian league this season.

An elated Aruna said after his arrival in Moscow at the weekend that the reception accorded him by the club management would surely inspire him to give his best in the league.

“I am really impressed with what I have witnessed since my arrival on Saturday because the organization was top-notch and I can’t wait to start playing for the club,” he said.

“There is no doubt that I will be playing in one of the best leagues in Europe with a top club as well. I am so excited and I am indeed looking forward to my first match for the club this weekend,” he said.