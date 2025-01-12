Fake video: Mahdi Shehu speaks after regaining freedom

Kaduna-based activist and socio-political critic, Mahdi Shehu has broken his silence following his release from detention.

Shehu on his X handle on Thursday express his gratitude to his supporters and other less concerned Nigerians.

Daily Trust reports that Shehu spoke after securing N3m bail condition for his release from Kaduna prison.

He was arrested for sharing a misleading video on his social media page claiming that French military forces had bases in Nigeria.

According to the charges against the activist, the post by Shehu is capable of rising tension and posing a threat to national security.

However, on Thursday, the Kaduna State High Court granted him bail

While appreciating his supporters for their concern, support, and prayers, Shehu also thanked the unsupportive Nigerians.

“During my arrest, detention, and incarceration spanning 12 days, I have a duty and obligation to thank the following classes of people. Those who were genuinely worried, concerned, supportive, and prayerful. I felt your prayers, and they served the purposes they were meant for.

“Those who were happy and celebrative. I am thanking you because you emboldened me and served as a seasoning to my world view. You occupy that row in a stadium who celebrates any club that is winning for that day.

“Those who sat on the fence. This class, though, neither concerned, prayerful, supportive, nor celebrative, yet offer their silence or indifference as pond for those willing to come for combative fishing. One day, they will belong somewhere, either as victims or villains, willy-nilly,” Shehu said.

He also apologised for his inability to respond to over 4 million messages across various social media platforms and handles.