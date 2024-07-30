Fake lecturers arrested at BUK by security operatives

Bayero University Kano (BUK) security operatives have arrested two individuals posing as lecturers and selling books to unsuspecting first-year students. The arrest was detailed in…

Bayero University Kano (BUK) security operatives have arrested two individuals posing as lecturers and selling books to unsuspecting first-year students.

The arrest was detailed in a special bulletin signed by Acting Registrar Bala G. Abdullahi.

According to the bulletin, the two suspects, identified as Mr David Iluebe and Mr Chike E. Eke from Edo and Delta states respectively, entered a lecture hall in the Faculty of Engineering.

They falsely introduced themselves as lecturers and presented a set of four textbooks-covering subjects such as English, Statistics, Nigerian People and Culture-as mandatory for students’ Continuous Assessment (C.A.).

They reportedly threatened that failure to purchase the books would result in failing their courses.

BBNaija S9: Ndinne pair wins first custodian of house challenge

Aunt, niece, twins, couple, siblings battle for BBNaija grand prize

The acting registrar noted that students, concerned about meeting course requirements, complied and bought the books. However, their actions drew suspicion, leading to their arrest by university security following a complaint. The two individuals are now facing charges of criminal trespass, impersonation, and fraud.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects claimed authorship of the books they were selling.

They admitted to the allegations and explained they were resorting to this scheme due to unemployment. The suspects also disclosed that this was their second attempt in Kano State, having previously operated at Kano State Polytechnic earlier this year.