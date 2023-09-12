Fake commissioner of police arrested in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested one Nwagu Emmanuel for allegedly posing as a serving Commissioner of Police. The man was allegedly arrested at…

The police in Lagos State have arrested one Nwagu Emmanuel for allegedly posing as a serving Commissioner of Police.

The man was allegedly arrested at Area N Command, Ijede in the Ikorodu area of Lagos while negotiating the release of a suspect.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who paraded the suspect along with a fake lawyer and 11 others, said the fake Commissioner of Police was arrested while discussing with the Area Commander in charge of Area N. The suspect claimed to be a serving Commissioner of Police.

Owohunwa, who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the incident occurred on September 2, 2023.

He said the suspect identified as Nwagu Emmanuel visited police premises and introduced himself as a Commissioner of Police.

He said during the introduction, the suspect was fully regarded as such but that upon questioning, he was discovered to be an impersonator.

“The suspect was at the formation to effect the release of someone who was being detained for a crime committed,” he said.

In his confessional statement, the suspect admitted that he claimed to be a Commissioner of Police.

“I have been using the police identity card found on me since last year. It was given to me by a police officer attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS). I printed it with N2000,” he said.

The fake lawyer was arrested in court while standing in for an accused as a legal practitioner.

“On September 4, 2023, after receipt of a complaint from the Nigerian Bar Association, Epe Branch, against one Ibrahim Bello ‘m’ who has been conducting and presenting himself as a lawyer at the Epe High/Magistrates’ Court for several years, operatives of the command arrested the suspect fully dressed as a lawyer in court. He was brought in for questioning where he was discovered to be an impersonator,” the PPRO said.

