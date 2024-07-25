✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Fake army officer nabbed in Bauchi

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Aminu Mohammed, for allegedly parading as a Nigerian Army personnel for two years at Magaji Quarters in Bauchi Local…

arrest
FILE PHOTO: Arrest

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Aminu Mohammed, for allegedly parading as a Nigerian Army personnel for two years at Magaji Quarters in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

SP Ahmed Wakil, the spokesperson of the command, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said that impersonation violates Sections 110(1) and 251 of the Criminal Code.

Wakil said the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Tafawa Balewa Housing Estate Divisional Police “C” Division on Monday after a complaint was filed against him.

He revealed that the suspect collected N210,000 from an unsuspecting individual under the false representation of assisting the victim in securing a job with the Nigerian Army.

According to Wakil, the suspect deceitfully directed his victim to meet his friend, who is currently at large, to facilitate his entry into the Nigerian Military School in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“However, after spending eight days in Zaria, the victim could not meet the individual who was supposed to take him to the training school,” Wakil said.

He pointed out that the police preliminary investigations showed that the culprit had never served or worked with the military before his arrest.

Wakil, however, added that the suspect had obtained a pair of camouflage trousers from his friend, who is a serving military personnel.

Wakil said the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa, had ordered the transfer of the case for a discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

”This is to uncover more facts that will aid in his prosecution,” he added. (NAN)

