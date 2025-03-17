Faith leaders advocate food security to foster lasting peace

A cross-section of Muslim and Christian leaders across the country have urged the federal, other tiers of government, organisations and individuals to tackle hunger and ensure food security to achieve lasting peace in the country.

They made the call at the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society 2025 annual Ramadan Food Bank and hosting of faith-based leaders to its iftar (breaking of fast) programme on Saturday night in Abuja.

The event witnessed Muslim and Christian leaders and other representatives breaking fast and serving meals to the over 2,700 beneficiaries.

SPONSOR AD

The National Chief Imam of the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Shiek Fuad Adeyemi, said the event was organised to promote peace, unity and religious tolerance among all Nigerians.

“On the essence of our coming, we all came from the same place, and whether we like it or not, we are going back to the same place. We are from God, and we pass through the soil to go back to God again.

“When we come together most of the time, we will not quarrel with ourselves. When we engage with ourselves, we will be friends. What was supposed to be a crisis, we will finish it when we are eating. And I believe that one will be better,” Adeyemi said.

Also, the Chairman Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the event is an example of true spirit of interfaith collaboration and interfaith dialogue.

“Sincerely speaking, what you are doing is the real example that people want to see faith people do. We have talked so much about our faith. People are tired of hearing what we say. People want to see what we will do, and you are doing it. I say to you, congratulations.

“So, what you are doing is exactly what the Bible says. Caring for people. Showing the care by demonstrating and giving them food to eat. It is enough that we are talking about faith. Let’s show people the faith so that they will see it,” Hayab said.

The Chief Imam, Fouad Lababidi Central Mosque, Wuse Zone 3 Abuja, Dr Tajudeen Adigun Bello, said it is important for faith leaders to think of the welfare of the people, understand each other, and then maintain the pattern of respect of one another.

“Feeding is key for any society to have peace. If people are in hunger, then automatically there is going to be crisis. A nation that is in hunger can never have peace. And no matter the volume of the security of the people, they are not going to have peace. And no matter the volume of the security of the personality, they are not going to have peace.

“Because it is compulsory for man to eat. And it is not out of your wish that you are hungry, it is natural in you. And that is why Allah has given resources to any nation to keep the primary need of that nation rolling. Except if that is corruption, like we are witnessing in this nation. That is why you see a number of individuals who cannot afford basic needs of food,” Bello said.

He commended the Al-Habibiyyah for the daily feeding of over 2,500 people daily and also for the orderliness of the distribution of the food.

The Chairman of the Al-Habibiyyah Food Bank, Alhaji Farouk Suleiman, said eight bags of 50kgs of rice, 80 crates of egg and other course meals and water were served to the over 2,700 Muslims and non-Muslims beneficiaries daily and would continue till the end of the Ramadan fasting.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua and the presiding Archbishop of Dominion Chapel International Churches, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, urged the government, organisations and individuals to see the welfare of the people as the most important service to humanity.