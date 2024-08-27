Failure to unseat APC in 2027 will be catastrophic – Lukman

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned that if opposition parties fail to oust the…

Salihu Mohammed Lukman, former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned that if opposition parties fail to oust the APC in the 2027 elections, it could lead to disastrous consequences for Nigeria.

In a statement titled “Looming Danger of Docile Political Opposition,” Lukman criticised the leading opposition parties for their internal conflicts and lack of structured political engagement.

He expressed concern that discussions among opposition parties about merging have not yet led to any concrete political action.

Lukman highlighted the disarray within opposition ranks, pointing out the leadership struggles in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Lukman argued that the current state of the opposition has emboldened President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC to make “insensitive and reckless decisions,” worsening the living conditions of Nigerians.

He stressed that if no structured political engagement begins by December 2024, opposition to the APC in 2027 will likely be driven by personal ambitions rather than a genuine desire for change.

Lukman warned that any government formed under such circumstances, regardless of the leader, risks being worse than the current administration.