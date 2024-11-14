Failure to address humanitarian crises will be devastating – Shettima

The Federal Government has launched the Humanitarian Supply Chain Management Partnership for Localisation Project to tackle humanitarian crisis.

This is as it said inaction is not an option, as “the cost of failing to address these crises at their roots will be devastating.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima said the initiative, which aligns with the Nigeria Localisation Framework, seeks to empower local actors and leverage local resources to address the country’s growing humanitarian needs.

Speaking on Thursday when he launched the initiative in Abuja, Shettima, represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said climate change, coupled with global economic crises, had deepened the nation’s complex humanitarian situation.

The Vice President announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund, he noted, will provide immediate assistance to disaster victims nationwide, complementing the broader localisation framework.

He said, “Inaction is simply not an option, and the cost of failing to address these crises at their roots will be devastating.

“Localisation is not merely about placing local actors at the centre of humanitarian efforts; it is the key to a more inclusive, resilient future for Nigeria.”

The new initiative he said, builds on Nigeria’s Localisation Framework, established in 2019 which aims to put national and local institutions at the forefront of humanitarian decision-making.

The project is implemented by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Emergency and Logistics in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the USA-based Fritz Institute and other local partners.

The Vice President said, “Local communities understand their challenges best, and by empowering them, we provide them with the tools to shape their own futures.”

Shettima explained that the project represents a key component of President Tinubu administration’s broader strategy, focusing on human capital development and improved humanitarian responses through enhanced health outcomes, education access, and livelihood stability for affected communities.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Emergency and Logistics (Office of The Vice President), Mohammed Ahmed, noted the importance of a collaborative approach to humanitarian aid.

“There is a need for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. Government must be participatory and inclusive, ensuring that all voices from every segment of society are heard. Everyone is impacted by issues like climate change and conflict,” he explained.