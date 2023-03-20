FACT CHECK: Has Binani been elected first female governor in Nigeria?

The social media is currently buzzing with the reports that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani, has won the Adamawa governorship…

The social media is currently buzzing with the reports that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani, has won the Adamawa governorship elections.

Congratulatory messages are circulating on different social media platforms. In one of such messages, the APC candidate was seen in a living room surrounded by people who posed for pictures and referred to Binani as “Her Excellency”.

In a result currently circulating online, Binani reportedly polled a total of 409,909 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who is her main challenger.

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Liang, also congratulated Binani “for being the first democratically elected female governor in Northern Nigeria”, but is this true?

In a tweet on Sunday, she said “Great news! Huge congratulations to Aisha Binani. I hope you will be a trailblazer for other elected female Governors. @ElectHER_NG @unwomenNG,” @UKinNigeria

Gumsu Sani Abacha, daughter of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha and wife of Governor Mai Mala Buni, who has just been reelected in Yobe, also joined those who “celebrated” what was considered as Binani’s feat.

Tweeting via her handle, @G_sparking, the governor’s wife wrote, “Alhamdulillah. This victory is for every Nigerian girl child/and woman. This victory is ours. Binani you have made history today… you have made us proud…congratulations Adda am.✨👑✨. Allah hokke djam.””

Verdict: FALSE

Verification

Daily Trust checks show that so far, 20 out of the 21 local governments in Adamawa state have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission with only one local government left which is Fufore

The results so far announced at the INEC Collation Centre in Yola shows that the PDP candidate is leading with over 35,000 votes after polling 401,115 while the APC candidate has had 365,498 votes so far.

PDP, therefore, is currently leading with the results so far announced by INEC, contrary to the viral social media reports that she won the elections.