FACT CHECK: Has Atiku won 25% in 25 states as Reno Omokri claimed?

A frontline campaigner for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reno Omokri, has claimed that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won 25 per cent of votes cast in 25 states.

Omokri’s tweet has generated thousands of reactions on Twitter.

“From our sources in INEC, Atiku is currently leading with 25% in 25 states. Out of 25 states, 6 are in Ghe south south and 19 in the northern states. Atiku has secured the mandatory 25% in the South and North,” he tweeted.

Verdict: False

Verification: Daily Trust verified the claim and found out it was false as of the time Omokri made it.

This because so far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not released results from 25 states yet as collation is still ongoing.

According to the Electoral Act, a President is expected to get 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 25 states.

In the case where that requirement is not met, INEC will conduct a rerun to determine the winner.

This Fact Check is produced in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development CDD