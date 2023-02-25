FACT CHECK: Did Wike Tell Electorate to Vote Tinubu?

A Twitter user @firstladyship, has claimed in a post that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State instructed thugs to force people to vote for the…

A Twitter user @firstladyship, has claimed in a post that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State instructed thugs to force people to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Her tweet has generated thousands of reactions on the social media especially Twitter.

The tweet reads: Wike is the No. Enemy of Democracy. His thugs are moving mad in Rivers state, especially in Port Harcourt. @GovWike’s boys are forcing people to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Wike is the devil himself.”

Verdict: False

Verification: Observers from Daily Trust and the Centre for Democracy and Development who are on the ground in Rivers state have reported that in many polling units where they supervised, voters cast their vote without fear or intimidation.

Although, it is unclear who the governor is supporting for the presidency, he has consistently alluded to the fact that he will not support the candidate of his party Atiku Abubakar.

Conclusion: The claim cannot be substantiated with evidence and observers in the state did not report such incident.