FACT CHECK: Did Sacked Kano SSG visit Shekarau recently?

There is a viral picture showing the former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau and the sacked Kano Secretary to the State Government, Abudullahi Baffa Bichi. The picture is said to have taken recently.

The picture, making the rounds on social media platforms and published by some conventional media shows that the former SSG was at the residence of Shekarau of recent.

The development has generated wide reactions from members of the public who saw the picture as a quick political move by the former SSG.

Daily Trust fact-checked the picture and found out that thus it was true that the two politicians took the picture, but it was an old picture.

The picture was was found to have been taken when the former SSG visited the ex-governor on the occasion of a fire incident which destroyed a section of Shekarau’s house and property worth millions of naira.

Verdict: The picture is old and has no relation to any political move.