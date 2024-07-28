Facebook deletes Singer Rarara’s account after protest over Pro-Tinubu song

Facebook has deleted the account of famous Hausa Singer Dauda Adamu aka Rarara. According to reports, his account with over 1 million followers, was deleted…

According to reports, his account with over 1 million followers, was deleted on Saturday.

The account could not be found when Daily Trust checked on Sunday afternoon.

Nigerians were said to have reported him en masse after he posted a song praising President Bola Tinubu, amid economic hardship characterised by spiking food prices.

“Tinubu has made Nigeria great. Northerners have said goodbye to hunger, insecurity and poverty,” Rarara said in the song.

This comes in the wake of the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Adding to the controversy, Rarara’s mother, Hajiya Hauwa’u Adamu, was recently kidnapped by bandits in Kahutu village, hometown of the singer in Danja local government area of Katsina State.

The aged woman was released after she spent 20 days in captivity, according to a source close to the family.

Meanwhile, X users have advocated that all the singer’s account be pulled down.

@Waspapping_ wrote: “Tomorrow, when everyone on Arewa Twitter is up and awake, I want each of you to please take a minute to report Rarara’s twitter account. Mocking the suffering of the masses should have consequences.”

@ArewaaConnect said: “We need all Arewa tweeps to massively report Rarara’s twitter account. This is also another way to protest against all these ungrateful and unpatriotic citizens.”

@mahbeel_A: “Arewa Twitter let’s do this now !! let’s report Rarara’s twitter account.”

On Facebook, Kawu Garba, with over 75k followers wrote in Hausa: “Please get me Rarara’s phone number. We will place at least 1 million calls to it until his phone crashes.”

Ibrahim Ma’aji Gawuna: “Oga, let’s follow him to TikTok and also deal with him there…”

Rabeel Isarh Yandoma: “I will place at least 100,000,000 split-second calls (beep calls).

Daily Trust reports that Rarara has been a household name in the political space of Nigeria since the days of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His songs have made him popular and paved way to his gaining favour with Buhari and the retinue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs.

Due to his musical endorsement of the Buhari administration, Rarara was appointed National Director of Music for the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee when the government was wading through its second term bid.

After Buhari’s campaign and reelection in 2019, some Nigerians, among whom were people who elected him, began to express their displeasure over the way he handled the affairs of the country, especially security, economy and others.

But Rarara, staunch Buharist then, insisted that the President was on the right track and making everything possible to make Nigeria great.

To prove his claim that Buhari’s popularity and acceptance was still in place, Rarara said Nigerians were still keeping faith with Buhari asking them to contribute N1000 to sponsor his next song to backlash those who thought Buhari had lost the sympathy of the masses.

In one of the interviews the singer conducted on his plan, Rarara was quoted as saying: “I was pushed to make that call based on some claims by Buhari’s antagonists who claimed that Buhari has lost popularity among Nigerian masses.

“Knowing well that President Buhari is still dear to poor Nigerians, I resolved to make the call on the supporters of Mr President to contribute N1000 each to fund my next song.

“This is just to fault the propaganda that the masses are no more with Buhari. By that, if they respond to the call and fund the project, it means our president is still popular and the Nigerian masses are still behind him.”

But in what appeared to be a shock to many Nigerians, just months after Buhari had left office, Rarara criticized the former president of crippling every sector of the country before leaving office, saying he regretted supporting the administration as it had failed to bring the reforms it had promised.

In a video that went round social media platforms, the ace singer said, ““I regret supporting Buhari because I thought that he would bring reforms to Nigeria, but we didn’t see that up to the end of his tenure. Buhari’s administration crippled all agencies of government, they need to be revitalized.”

He also said the 100 days of Tinubu’s administration were better than the eight years of Buhari’s administration.

Although Rarara has not been given any appointment by the present administration, his songs suggest his unalloyed support to President Tinubu.