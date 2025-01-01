Face your job or be kicked out, Fintiri warns appointees

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has issued a stern warning to his appointees, urging them to set aside their political ambitions in 2025 and focus on building the state.

He made it clear that anyone unable to abide by the directive should step down from their positions, emphasising that his administration will not tolerate any form of distraction.

The governor assured that when the time for politics arrives, he will fully support the emerging candidates, but for now, the focus should be on delivering results.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party in Yola, Governor Fintiri highlighted his administration’s achievements, including the creation of 83 districts and seven chiefdoms and emirates.

He stressed his commitment to investing in security, making the state attractive to investors, and providing jobs for the youth.