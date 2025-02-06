FAAN pensioners threaten protest over minimum wage, others

Pensioners of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest over the challenges being faced by them.

The pensioners, under the aegis of the Federal Parastatal and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEEPPPA), during their general meeting at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Ikeja, Lagos, explained that they were still being paid the old minimum wage of N33,000.

Addressing over 1,000 pensioners, the general secretary of the NUP, FAAN branch, Comrade Emeka Njoku, said the union had made efforts to meet the new FAAN management but without results.

He stated that medical facilities granted in the past years to FAAN pensioners are no longer functioning.

He also explained that they had an agreement with FAAN management in 2002 which was applied by previous managements that whenever there was a salary increase, pension should also be increased.

“Previous managements would call us and present the proposal to us and examine if it corresponds with the salary in the 2002 agreement. But they have ignored our letter and kept quiet.”

But the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, assured that the authority would soon meet with the pensioners.