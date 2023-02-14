Ezeife, Adebanjo unveil book on Peter Obi in Abuja

Ahead of the February 25, Presidential Election, some prominent Nigerians, former Anambra State Governor, Chief Ezeife, and the leader of Afenifere Pa, Ayo Adebanjo, on…

Ahead of the February 25, Presidential Election, some prominent Nigerians, former Anambra State Governor, Chief Ezeife, and the leader of Afenifere Pa, Ayo Adebanjo, on Monday converged on Abuja for the unveiling of a book: “Business Unusual.”

Business Unusual is a book published by Dasoul Media Limited, and which interrogates the person of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to affirm that he embodies what it requires to ultimately get the people’s overwhelming mandate to become the President of the country.

The book postulates what a Peter Obi Presidency will look like.

Dr Eziefe, President of Igbo Elders’ Consultative Forum, who spoke at the event, urged Nigerians to vote wisely and ensure rancour-free elections.

Eziefe, a former governor of Anambra, also stressed the need for Nigerians to shun vote buying and selling.

”Do not be bought, don’t allow yourselves to be bought by selfish politicians. Monitoring of votes in a peaceful manner, devoid of rancour is necessary. Watch your votes, guard it jealously, so you won’t cry of injustice,” the elder statesman advised.

Eziefe also made a case for the election of a presidential candidate from the South, saying it would enhance national unity.

Leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said: “Nigeria can be restructured without destroying any part of the nation. Mr Obi will do this, everyone will still have his space, but it is going to be business unusual.

“The aim would be to develop the nation, correct so many wrongs and ensure equity.”

Explaining the motivation behind the book, the author, Mr Kleisaint Ako, noted that there was need to help Nigerians make informed choices that will remove the country from its current difficulties.

”Every effort geared at advancing the political fortunes of the entity called Nigeria is the task of every patriotic Nigerian, who looks forward to seeing this country overcome its self-inflicted problems. This work is part of the funding tools for the Peter Obi Presidency.

“The media, being a major partner in the Nigerian democratic process, is hereby invited to be part of this journey, which many patriotic Nigerians look forward to.

“In view of what Nigerians have experienced at the hands of politicians who have largely disappointed them over the past four decades, Nigerians must be sensitised on this book and what it brings on board the Nigerian political journey.

“It provides a bird’s-eye view of the virtues found in Obi that are common with every great President, such as a strong vision for the country’s future, an ability to put their perspective of history into governance at the national level, effective communication skills, the courage to make effective decisions, crisis management skills, character and integrity, wise appointments and an ability to work smoothly with the parliament,” Ako said.

He emphasised that the book was a collection of verifiable evidence, collective perspectives of what had now evolved into the political revolution christened the Obi-dient Movement, a documentation of insightful conversations with Peter Obi, his political party, and what they also termed to be his shadow cabinet.