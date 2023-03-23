Eyes: Hospital screens 2,000 children in Bauchi

Mr Abdullahi Badamasi, the Hospital Manager, Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital in Kano, says the facility has conducted free eye screening on more than 2,000 school…

Mr Abdullahi Badamasi, the Hospital Manager, Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital in Kano, says the facility has conducted free eye screening on more than 2,000 school children in Bauchi metropolis.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday that the ongoing screening was an annual event as part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility.

According to him, students from both private and public schools will benefit from the gesture.

“We gave glasses and drugs to children that we diagnosed with various eye ailments,” he said.