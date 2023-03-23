✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
City News

Eyes: Hospital screens 2,000 children in Bauchi

Mr Abdullahi  Badamasi, the Hospital Manager, Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital in Kano, says the facility has conducted free eye screening on more than 2,000 school…

Bauchi and Gombe map
    By .

Mr Abdullahi  Badamasi, the Hospital Manager, Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital in Kano, says the facility has conducted free eye screening on more than 2,000 school children in Bauchi metropolis.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday that the ongoing screening was an annual event as part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility.

According to him, students from both private and public schools will benefit from the gesture.

 “We gave glasses and drugs to children that we diagnosed with various eye ailments,” he said.

 

More Stories