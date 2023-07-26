Extortion on Lagos port access road impedes trade – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has decried the high level of extortion by people and bodies along the access roads of the Lagos and Tin…

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has decried the high level of extortion by people and bodies along the access roads of the Lagos and Tin Can Island Port complexes.

The NPA has urged all security agencies to rescue the nation’s foremost seaports from extortionists by helping to dislodge all extortion points on the port access roads.

This is coming on the heels of the clearance operations the authority undertook on July 16-18 to rid the port corridor of shanties and illegal erections that harbour the criminal elements who perpetrate these acts of extortion.

Carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, the Managing Director/CEO of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, said: “These acts of extortion and allied illegalities are injurious to trade facilitation, which is our core function and we cannot allow these nefarious characters make nonsense of the gateways to the national economy which the ports constitute.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...