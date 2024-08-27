Explosive devices discovered in Niger communities

Security operatives in Niger State have uncovered numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and bombs across several locations, including Galadima-Kogo in Shiroro LGA, Mutun-Daya in Munya…

Security operatives in Niger State have uncovered numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and bombs across several locations, including Galadima-Kogo in Shiroro LGA, Mutun-Daya in Munya LGA and in the Gbeganu Area of Minna.

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement yesterday, said the discoveries were made during counter-insurgency operations between 2021 and 2023.

In Shiroro LGA, particularly Galadima-Kogo experienced a devastating bomb explosion in 2022, which resulted in the tragic loss of officers from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The IEDs, which were concealed and buried at various locations, were found by a joint team of the police and other security agencies in the state, the PPRO added.

Abiodun said the items were destroyed on August 22, 2024, at a location behind Zuma Rock, Suleja, led by the Officer in Charge of the EOD-CBRN (Explosive Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Unit of the Command, SP Mohammed Mamun.