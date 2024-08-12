Explosion rocks Rivers APP Secretariat amid Fubara’s rumoured defection plan

There was an explosion at the secretariat of the Action People’s Party along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Monday morning.…

There was an explosion at the secretariat of the Action People’s Party along the GRA axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Monday morning.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday.

Though those behind the incident were unknown as of press time, there is suspicion that it is the handiwork of political thugs.

The assailants allegedly threw substances believed to be dynamite into the building housing the secretariat shattering windows and doors, as well destroying other property of the party.

This came amidst speculations that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is planing to move with his supporters to the APP following the alleged hijack of the People’s Democratic Party in the state by his predecessor and estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Our correspondent who visited the scene reports that the ceiling and fittings in the building were aso destroyed while some party officials were sighted discussing the development.

A party official who refused to disclose his identity to our reporter said the incident is politically motivated.

He stated, “Yes, I’m a member of the APP. I was informed of the attack about 3am today.

“This is politically motivated and there is no two ways about it. They know tha the APP is a fast growing political party in the state. We call on the police to investigate this and arrest the culprits. ”

When contacted, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she was not yet aware of the incident but promised to find out and get back to our correspondent.