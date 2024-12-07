✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Explosion Kills Farmer in Niger

    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

One Farmer, Isyaku Gambo, has been reportedly killed in a bomb explosion near Bassa in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

Residents said the victim stepped on the explosive suspected to have been planted on the road between Unguwan-Usman village and Bassa while conveying his farm produce to Bassa on a motorcycle.

A source said the body of the victim was shattered by the explosion.

“The incident happened today (Saturday), around 3pm when the victim was returning home from the farm where he had gone to bring some farm produce home. This is the first time we are experiencing this and it is believed that the explosive devise was planted by terrorists,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, was yet to respond to a message sent to him by our correspondent.

Similarly, the Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (RDT) could not be reached on the phone. He was also yet to respond to a text message sent to him.

