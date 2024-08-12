Exploring the Latest from the World of Aesthetic Medicine

The world of aesthetic medicine is always evolving. Everyone is keen to get that perfect nose job, shed those extra pounds, and get that velvety…

The world of aesthetic medicine is always evolving. Everyone is keen to get that perfect nose job, shed those extra pounds, and get that velvety skin. To give you an idea, any leading aesthetic clinic in Dubai is booked in advance by clients who wish to leave a lasting statement wherever they go.

With that said, in this blog, we’d look at some of the most common types of beauty procedures and trends that are shaping the global aesthetic medicine industry.

Prejuvenation

Let’s start with a term that you might not have heard before. In cosmetology circles, prejuvenation is somewhat of a buzzword, signifying a shift towards progressive skincare. Contrary to conventional approaches that focus more on managing existing conditions, such as effects of aging, prejuvenation is all about taking precautionary measures to decelerate the aging process.

These encompass nonsurgical procedures such as sculptra, microneedling, chemical peels, and laser therapy to stimulate the production of collagen, a substance produced by our body to provide structure, strength, support and shape to our body.

Lip Fillers

If you search for the term lip filler Dubai, you will come across a host of beauty clinics offering the service. Its popularity owes to the fact that results are almost instantaneous and long-lasting with little downtime.

Lip fillers restore or add volume to your lips, enhancing your appearance and boosting your self-esteem. While they don’t halt the aging process, they can delay the need for more invasive procedures like lip implants or a lip lift. Whether you aim for a subtle enhancement or a dramatic transformation, lip fillers help you achieve your desired look.

They generally last between 12 and 18 months. However, their longevity depends on factors such as your age and metabolism rate. Younger individuals, who typically have faster metabolic rates, may find that their lip fillers do not last as long – requiring them to have top up sessions once a year.

Breast Augmentation

For more than a decade, breast augmentation has consistently ranked among the top five most popular cosmetic surgeries, and for good reason.

This procedure not only enhances your physical appearance but also boosts your confidence, allowing you to feel more comfortable and attractive in any setting. Whether at the pool, beach, park, or simply strolling through the city, you’ll finally feel confident wearing the outfits you’ve always desired but never felt you could pull off.

The procedure involves using implants—either saline or silicone—to increase the size, volume, and shape of your breasts. The surgery is performed under general anesthesia, with one of three incision placements to accommodate the implant. Beyond choosing the implant material, you’ll also need to decide on the size and placement of the implants.

During your consultation, your certified cosmetic surgeons will guide you through these choices to ensure the best outcome for your surgery. Post-procedure, you can look forward to turning heads for all the right reasons.

Liposuction

Liposuction stands out as one of the most versatile and trusted plastic surgery procedures for both men and women. Almost everyone struggles with stubborn fat that refuses to budge, no matter how healthy your diet or rigorous your exercise routine. This persistent fat often resists natural methods, making liposuction the ultimate solution for eliminating these trouble spots.

The procedure is minimally invasive, involving a small incision in the target area. Through this incision, a thin tube called a cannula is inserted to loosen and vacuum out the subcutaneous fat. The best part? Once the fat is removed, it’s gone for good.

While liposuction isn’t a weight-loss method, it offers the chance to sculpt a more contoured and defined physique, boosting your confidence and helping you feel great about your body.

Hydrafacial

Think of hydrafacial as your boutique facial on steroids. This relatively new beauty procedure uses a patented technology to cleanse and rinse the deepest layers of your skin for a glow that’s instantly noticeable.

The procedure works in three steps. The first being the ‘cleanse and peel’ phase, where the skin is thoroughly exfoliated. After which, the ‘extract and hydrate’ phase kicks in, during which the specialist gets gunk out of pores and delivers topical moisturizers to the skin.

The treatment concludes with “boosters” or serums tailored to your specific skin goals. Whether you aim to reduce hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, or enlarged pores, this personalized approach ensures the treatment is perfectly suited to address your unique skin concerns, providing optimal results and long-lasting results.

Butt Fillers

No longer considered taboo, butt fillers are gaining momentum because everyone in Dubai yearns for that picture-perfect figure. As a nonsurgical procedure, butt fillers are in essence injections to your backside that help to plump up and restore volume to recessed or wrinkled regions.

This minimally invasive procedure is ideal for those who are blighted by age or suffer from weight fluctuations. The treatment location, injection depth, and filler quantity differ from person to person – with the therapy lasting anywhere between around 30 to 35 minutes.