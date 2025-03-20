Exploring the impact of fasting on good governance

Since the removal of fuel subsidies on May 29, 2023, by the federal government, life has become increasingly difficult for many families in Nigeria. While economic hardship did not begin with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the current situation has only exacerbated widespread suffering, making even basic necessities a challenge for millions.

Despite these challenges, Nigerians have displayed remarkable resilience. The true heroes of 2024 are the families and individuals who continue to persevere, maintain relationships, and even find reasons to smile in the face of adversity.

In a previous discussion titled ‘Why Poverty Holds More Promise Than Affluence’, I explored how financial struggles can breed resilience, creativity and innovation. Those who experience scarcity often develop problem-solving skills and entrepreneurial mindsets that can outlast the fleeting comforts of wealth. Poverty, in many ways, fosters endurance, emotional intelligence, and a deeper understanding of human struggles—traits that are crucial for effective leadership. Enduring hardship teaches patience, adaptability, and strength, equipping individuals with the mental fortitude needed to navigate life’s uncertainties.

SPONSOR AD

The ability to endure hardship is not merely about survival but about maintaining dignity and purpose in the process.

This explains why street vendors, market traders, and small business owners persist in their daily hustle despite extreme weather, unreliable electricity and limited resources.

The broader question then emerges: can fasting, whether voluntary or involuntary, shape governance? The connection between fasting and good governance may not be immediately obvious, but a deeper analysis reveals compelling links. Fasting has long been practised in various cultures and religions as a means of spiritual purification, self-discipline and moral reflection. By abstaining from food and material distractions, individuals cultivate clarity, sharpen their focus and prioritise ethical considerations.

In governance, these qualities are invaluable. Leaders who engage in fasting—whether for religious, personal, or circumstantial reasons—may develop a heightened sense of accountability, empathy, and discipline. The late Nelson Mandela, for example, practised fasting during his 27-year imprisonment. This practice likely reinforced his resilience and moral clarity, shaping his approach to leadership and justice.

Studies on mindfulness and leadership suggest that practices like fasting can enhance self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and decision-making abilities. Leaders who develop these traits are more likely to govern with fairness, integrity, and a deep understanding of their people’s struggles.

Beyond governance, fasting offers numerous health benefits. Scientific studies have shown that intermittent fasting can improve weight management, enhance cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Fasting stimulates autophagy—a process where the body clears out damaged cells and regenerates healthier ones. Many individuals also report improved mental clarity and focus while fasting, possibly due to increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports cognitive function.

On a societal level, fasting can foster unity, social responsibility, and collective resilience. In many cultures, communal fasting strengthens social bonds and reinforces shared values. When applied to governance, this sense of solidarity can promote cooperation, inclusivity, and accountability. Ethical leadership is rooted in virtues such as integrity, fairness, and responsibility—qualities that fasting can help cultivate. Leaders who practice restraint and self-discipline are better equipped to make principled decisions, resist corruption, and prioritize the welfare of their people.

Historical examples further illustrate the impact of fasting on governance. Mahatma Gandhi famously used fasting as a form of protest and negotiation, demonstrating the power of self-sacrifice in driving political and social change. His ability to endure hardship not only strengthened his moral authority but also united people around a common cause.

The intersection of fasting and governance presents a fascinating area of exploration. By understanding how self-discipline, endurance, and reflection shape leadership, we gain deeper insights into the qualities that define effective governance. As societies continue to evolve, fostering leaders who embrace moral clarity, resilience, and accountability will be critical in addressing the complex challenges of governance in an increasingly uncertain world.

Bagudu Mohammed can be reached via [email protected]