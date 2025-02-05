Experts urge NDDC to adopt transformational approach to crisis management

Experts have called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to transition from transactional approaches to dispute and conflict resolution to transformational approaches in the Niger Delta.

This, they said, would help in entrenching an enduring peace and stability in communities in Niger Delta which would translate into meaningful development in the oil-rich region.

The call was made during a staff retreat for the Department of Dispute and Conflict Resolution (DCR) held in Lagos with the theme, “Transiting from Transactional to Transformative Dispute Resolution: Practical Approaches to Conflict Management.”

Director of Impact for Change and Development (IMPACT), Dr. Naomi Akpan-Ita, in her lead presentation titled, “Crises Management: Embracing Inclusivity for Effective Shift from Transactional to Transformational Approaches,” said it is high time the commission moved away from transactional approach to crisis management.

According to her, transactional approaches to crisis management focus on telling or guiding intervenors in a crisis situation on what to do to achieve definite outcomes; it entails dictating what to do and defining the expected outcome.

She said the transactional approaches give room for “very little creativity or flexibility in the face of the crisis” while aiming for short term objectives such as an immediate end to hostilities rather than addressing the underlying causes of the crisis in the long term.

“This approach leaves very little room for innovation and provides little or no learning to the intervenors in the crisis as they only carry out orders and look out only for defined outcomes,” she said.

Akpan-Ita stated that to enhance the results of work currently being done by the NDDC through the Department of DCR in the Niger Delta, there should be a conscious shift to transformation approaches in addressing crises within Niger Delta communities.

She said, “Transformational approaches emphasise inspiration and empowerment to creatively change the conflict situation into a mutually beneficial one for all stakeholders.

“This approach involves transforming the conflict by creating a compelling vision and fostering a sense of purpose for all stakeholders. It demands greater engagement and commitment from stakeholders, fostering better relationships and more sustainable peace amongst them.”

Ag. Director of DCR, Goddy Ogedegbe in his remarks said the NDDC under the new MD/CEO, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has carefully restored noticeable peace within the region.

He said this was achieved by “spreading his tentacles through laudable and meaningful projects and programmes that are conspicuous which have evidently and practically reduced conflict and violent protest within the Niger Delta region, thereby making it a cynosure of the public.”

Vice President of Marketing and Membership at the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators, Omotayo Awomolo-Enujiugha, stated that transformational approaches create a win-win situation for all parties.

“Creating a win-win situation for all parties involved is encouraging. This approach fosters faster, easier, and more lasting peace by ensuring everyone feels engaged,” she said.

Other lecturers include an Associate Professor of Journalism at Lagos State University (LASU), Dr. Tunde Akanni, Executive Director, Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER), Mr. Adewale Adeoye, among others also called transformational approaches to conflict resolution.