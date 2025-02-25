Experts urge implementation of hospital mgt board act

Medical experts have decried the lack of full implementation of the Hospital Management Board (HMB) Act in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They spoke during the first quarter ordinary general meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter.

A Chief Consultant Pathologist at the Asokoro District Hospital, Dr Ezike Kevin Nwabueze, said the hospital management board was supposed to have a governing board which has not been constituted.

Nwabueze whose presentation was titled “ Power, Authority and Responsibility in the leadership structure of FCTA hospitals -Challenges and Prospects for Effective Service Delivery “said as a result, the functions of the governing board were not being carried out or sometimes usurped by other authorities.