Experts urge implementation of hospital mgt board act

Medical experts have decried the lack of full implementation of the Hospital Management Board (HMB) Act in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
They spoke during the first quarter ordinary general meeting of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter.
A Chief Consultant Pathologist at the Asokoro District Hospital, Dr Ezike Kevin Nwabueze, said the hospital management board was supposed to have a governing board which has not been constituted.
Nwabueze whose presentation was titled “ Power, Authority and Responsibility in the leadership structure of FCTA hospitals -Challenges and Prospects for Effective Service Delivery “said as a result, the functions of the governing board were not being carried out or sometimes usurped by other authorities.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.