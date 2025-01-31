Experts task businesses to adopt cloud based system

Information Technology experts have advised businesses and organisations to move their infrastructure to the cloud, saying this is more cost-effective.

They spoke at the Arthurite Integrated 2025 edition of the AWS Cloud Conference 2025 held in Lagos.

The event was to engage existing clients, attract new customers, and launch Arthurite Integrated’s training arm as an AWS training partner.

The Chairman of Arthurite, Engr Somto Ezepue, delivered the welcome address, emphasising the significance of cloud adoption and AWS services in driving business efficiency.

He also reaffirmed Arthurite Integrated’s commitment to helping businesses optimise their cloud strategies.

He said, “We are basically cloud champions. We are trying to move businesses, organisational processes to the cloud. Moving to the cloud is basically seamless because it helps you reduce cost; it helps you improve security and you can do more.

“This is moving away from un-premises servers and different types of storage devices. We are talking about it as you can build any other existing things on the cloud. You can host your websites on the cloud. You can customise what you want to do using the cloud.”

He reiterated that the future is cloud and Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind, saying, “We are trying to inform, evangelise the possibilities you have in cloud. AI has been the talk of town and the space is even changing more now that AI has entered the cloud.

“The adoption of cloud is being welcomed by a lot of people that is why we feel it is a viable thing and it will help businesses to optimise their cost.”

One of the keynote speakers, Dr Idris Shogunle, CEO Infolab Institute of Technology and an expert in cloud computing, said businesses must deepen their cloud services for security, service delivery, efficient performance and cost optimisation.

“Now that we are moving some of the infrastructure to the cloud, the key takeaway is for school owners, business owners to maximise the cloud because cloud is the future.

“One of the advantages of moving to the cloud for business enterprises is cost optimisation,” Dr Shogunle said.

Engr Abolaji Abdulrahman focused on the practical strategies businesses can adopt to implement cloud solutions effectively while maximising return on investment.

To further support student development, an internship pitch session was introduced, where students were invited to present compelling reasons why they should be selected as interns at Arthurite Integrated.