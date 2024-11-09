Experts call for Climate-Resilient Roads construction in Nigeria 

Climate Change experts and researchers have advocated for strategies to adapting resilient road infrastructure across the country.

They advocated for this at a lecture which held at Kaduna State University (KASU).

The workshop aimed at exploring climate adaptation strategies for Nigeria’s road infrastructure was led by Professor Auwal Farouk Abdussalam, principal investigator of the N-Care framework.

He explained that the event brought together professionals from engineering, government, and academia to discuss ways to strengthen the resilience of the nation's roads against the growing impacts of climate change. He said the focus of the workshop was the N-Care (Nigeria's Climate Adaptation for Road Enhancement) framework, an innovative initiative funded by TetFund.

He said the project proposes the use of climate-resilient materials, advanced drainage systems, and comprehensive climate risk assessments to mitigate the effects of flooding, heat stress, and other environmental challenges on the country’s road networks. In his remarks, KASU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor emphasized that adopting climate-conscious strategies could not only improve the safety and durability of roads but also result in significant cost savings in maintenance over time.

He said such an event underscored the urgent need for Nigeria to future-proof its infrastructure as climate change continues to pose threats to public works.