Experts call for Climate-Resilient Roads construction in Nigeria 

Climate Change experts and researchers have advocated for strategies to adapting resilient road infrastructure across the country.
He explained that the event brought together professionals from engineering, government, and academia to discuss ways to strengthen the resilience of the nation’s roads against the growing impacts of climate change.
He said the focus of the workshop was the N-Care (Nigeria’s Climate Adaptation for Road Enhancement) framework, an innovative initiative funded by TetFund.
He said the project proposes the use of climate-resilient materials, advanced drainage systems, and comprehensive climate risk assessments to mitigate the effects of flooding, heat stress, and other environmental challenges on the country’s road networks.
In his remarks, KASU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor emphasized that adopting climate-conscious strategies could not only improve the safety and durability of roads but also result in significant cost savings in maintenance over time.