Experts call for ban on GMO foods, lawmakers call for caution

Lawmakers and food system experts have expressed concerns about the safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Nigeria, calling for a cautious approach.

They raised the concerns during a public hearing held by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Privatization & Commercialization, and Public Assets, focusing on GMOs and the concessioning of silos.

Hon. Muktar Tolani Shagaya from Kwara State emphasised the need for caution, pointing to countries like France, Italy and Saudi Arabia, which have banned GMOs over safety concerns.

He questioned why Nigeria should proceed with their adoption without thorough evaluation.

Prof. Johnson Ekpere, who made a presentation on behalf of a coalition of experts comprising researchers, nutritionists, genetics, medical practitioners, civil society activists and stakeholders in food safety, called for a total ban on GMO foods in Nigeria.

The coalition said several studies have linked the consumption of GMOs to a myriad of diseases including antibiotic resistance.

Addressing journalists after their submissions before the House committee, the experts said GMOs are “bio-weapons” that have dire long-term negative effects on health.

The coalition called on the National Assembly to ban GMOs in Nigeria and to instead, invest in agroecology comprising of organic agriculture, regenerative agriculture, agroforestry and other practices that are proven to be able to transform the Nigerian food system to sustainability.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Safety, Abubakar Kyari, reassured the public, stating that the ministry prioritizes Nigerians’ interests and safety.

The National Biosafety Management Agency and the National Biotechnology Research Development Agency defended GMOs, asserting that their laboratories and scientists ensure food safety.