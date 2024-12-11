✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
City News

Experts advocate family planning priority in 2025 FCT budget

Health experts have urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to include a dedicated budget line for family planning in its 2025 appropriation bill.

The call was made during a media roundtable in Abuja, organised by the Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON), with the theme “Discussing and Reporting Family Planning Issues in the FCT.”

Dr Opeyemi Adeosun, Programme Manager at HERFON, appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure a specific budget allocation for family planning. (NAN)

