Expert urges action against antimicrobial resistance

Dr Gabriel Adakole, a public health expert, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen laboratory and surveillance systems in order to effectively combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, Adakole highlighted the growing threat of AMR, which he said jeopardised lives and weakened global health security.

AMR occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites become resistant to the drugs designed to kill them, making infections harder to treat and potentially life-threatening.

Adakole explained that AMR leads to prolonged illnesses, higher medical costs, and increased mortality. (NAN)