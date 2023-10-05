Expert moves to tackle unemployment among healthcare practitioners

A healthcare practitioner, Feyi Adeyemi, has said despite the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country, there are many doctors who are still unemployed in…

A healthcare practitioner, Feyi Adeyemi, has said despite the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country, there are many doctors who are still unemployed in the country.

Adeyemi who is the Chief Executive Officer of ProLocums, said to tackle the challenge, the platform has been designed to empower healthcare professionals by providing them with convenient and efficient access to locum opportunities that align with their expertise and schedules.

According to him, its mission is to bridge the gap in the healthcare industry by offering a wide range of opportunities for medical doctors, medical officers, dentists, pharmacists, midwives, optometrists, nurses, medical lab scientists, physiotherapists, veterinary doctors, auxiliary nurses, pharmacy technicians, and dental assistants.

Quoting the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Adeyemi noted that approximately 3,000 to 3,500 doctors graduate from medical colleges annually.

“However, despite the importance of these professionals, a significant portion of them remain unemployed. In recent years, the underemployment rate among doctors has reached approximately 65%, with similar challenges faced by nurses, midwives, and other healthcare practitioners.

“It is worthy to note that the Nigerian healthcare sector has grappled with numerous difficulties, including a shortage of skilled professionals, inadequate coordination, and issues related to salaries and welfare. These challenges have resulted in a significant portion of healthcare practitioners seeking employment opportunities abroad, leaving gaps in the local healthcare workforce,” he said.

He stated that technology can be deployed to revolutionise healthcare delivery.

He said, “Tech blurs the line between job employees and employers in the Nigerian healthcare sector. ProLocums then opens you up to jobs in locations you’ve not been before. It brings ease of connectivity and productivity. Also, health talent employers can negotiate the price rate of doctors or talents, give feedback and reviews of their employees.”

The Prolocums app which is powered by AER temp focuses on a pressing challenge in the healthcare sector and aims to transform how healthcare professionals connect with locum opportunities that match their expertise and availability.

He added, “ProLocums enters the Nigerian healthcare landscape as a guiding light and a source of hope for healthcare professionals. By offering a comprehensive platform that connects professionals with locum opportunities across the country, ProLocums aims to reduce unemployment and underemployment rates among healthcare practitioners. The platform’s connectivity extends beyond immediate communities, providing practitioners with the means to work in areas with the greatest need.

“Key features of ProLocums platform include the following; Intelligent matchmaking, seamless platform, flexibility, reliability and transparent communication,” he said.

