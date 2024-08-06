Expect reduction in price of food items, Customs tells protesters

Authorities of the Nigerian Customs Services, on Tuesday, asked protesters to expect drastic reduction in prices of food items as soon as possible. Comptroller-General of…

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Services, Bashir Adeniyi, stated this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Adeniyi was among heads of agencies who attended a closed-door strategic meeting convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

Daily Trust reports that thousands of Nigerians had on August 1 embarked on a nationwide protest with various demands among which is for the government to address the high cost foods and growing inflation.

Speaking to journalists after the strategic meeting, Customs boss said some of the imported food items are already in the country, and they would be cleared without duties and taxes so as to have price reduction on them.

He said, “The protest was premised on a number of things, one of them being to end hunger. We discovered that a significant amount of food consumed in Nigeria is imported.

“Importation takes some time. So one of the things the president has done to cushion the effect of the cost of importation is to suspend customs duties and taxes on imported food items for a period of time.

“We believe that when this is implemented, it will help to bring down prices of food items in the markets. Nigerian Customs is committed to the implementation of this particular fiscal policy as enunciated by the government.

“What does this kind of intervention imply for the local markets? Because we are trying to address the interests of all stakeholders. Those that are going to enjoy these duty waivers and concessions are also being cultivated by Nigerian farmers.”

Adeniyi told journalists that there was a need to ensure the interests of all the stakeholders were considered before the implementation of the policy, while urging Nigerians to be patient.

“There is the issue of striking a balance between the long-term interests of Nigerian farmers, Nigerian stakeholders who are involved in the production of these items, and the short-term interests of food inflation.

“So, the guidelines are being worked out at the Ministry of Finance and I can assure you that within the next week, these guidelines will be ready and Nigerian Customs will begin implementation of these particular fiscal policies.

“I, therefore, urge Nigerians to be a little bit patient, believing that some of these items that have already arrived at our shores will be cleared without the imposition of Customs duty and taxes,” the Customs CG said.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, stated that although tension had eased in some states following the presidential broadcast, subversive campaigns had emerged in states like Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Bauchi.

He said, “We are all aware that in the last 5-6 days, our country has been troubled with the spate of violent protests in some states. After the address of Mr President on Sunday, tension doused, and peaceful protesters heeded the call of Mr President to a brief dialogue.

“But we still have in a few states, in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Bauchi states, groups of people who started a subversive campaign waving flags of other countries and openly calling for a military takeover of our country.”

The police chief warned youths to desist from accepting foreign flags from agents of destabilisation, insisting that those who have been arrested would be dealt with accordingly.

“This is not a protest, but an offence of treasonable felony. The Police have arrested a number of them and they will be dealt with accordingly. I want to use this opportunity to warn our youth to desist from accepting foreign flags from agents of destabilisation.

“It is very, very implicative for them to be seen with flags of other countries while protesting. So far, the situation is under control and we believe that after this press conference, those misguided elements and their sponsors will desist from this act of treason,” Egbetokun told newsmen.