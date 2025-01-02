Expect more dividends of democracy this year — Governors

Governors have assured residents of their respective states of more democratic dividends in 2025.

They called for more prayers and support from Nigerians.

Below are their messages:

Greater Delta ‘ll emerge in 2025 – Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has assured the people of the state of greater dividends of democracy in 2025, calling for more prayers and support for his administration.

Oborevwori in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Wednesday in Asaba, thanked the people of the state for their continued support for his administration in the past 19 months.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the state through massive investments in infrastructure and human capital development.

The governor, who noted that last year was quite challenging for the state and the nation, urged the people to remain prayerful and trustful that God would do new things for them and the state in the new year.

The governor added that his administration had in the last 19 months, kept faith with his promises to the people, within available resources.

Year 2025 is Ekiti’s accelerated growth in shared prosperity – Oyebanji

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared 2025 as the year of accelerated growth in the state’s journey towards shared prosperity.

According to Oyebanji, the new year will see the state witness massive improvements in food production, infrastructure and better government services that have never been seen in the history of the state.

The governor in a statewide New Year broadcast relayed on media channels in the state on Wednesday congratulated the people for witnessing another year in spite of the numerous challenges that daily confronted them.

The governor expressed delight that the year “Thankfully, ended with easing economic situation suggestive of a positive curve for our state and country.”

He added that the security situation in the state has also improved tremendously.

Governor Oyebanji also pointed out that his administration and the people “Have made remarkable mileage in the journey to prosperity in line with our continuity and shared prosperity agenda,” adding that “Development in the last one year has been phenomenally exciting, a fact which many have acknowledged.”

Governor Oyebanji assured that 2025 would offer better economic prospects for the state and the country, noting that Ekiti had taken a leap towards a higher pedestal of economic development, most especially with the approval granted for the state airport to commence non-scheduled flights.

Adamawa: Fintiri optimistic, says dreams will be achieved

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has expressed optimism in the year 2025, saying that hopes, dreams and expectations will be achieved.

He disclosed this in his New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, in Yola on Wednesday.

He urged Nigerians to believe in the country and the Nigerian project.

Fintiri, who regretted the challenges faced by the people, noted that the state government delivered much-needed relief through poverty alleviation schemes to help the people.

He added that “As we enter the New Year, government will continue to build an economy that works for all. We will keep attracting historic investments into the state.”

He reassured the people that the government would continue to work toward making communities safer by strengthening security and reforms to move the state forward.

He added that “We will continue to be there for our people by making life affordable.”

Kano: Gov Yusuf expressed enthusiasm

Governor Yusuf of Kano State has expressed enthusiasm for 2025, highlighting his administration’s commitment to executing life-changing infrastructure in rural communities.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Wednesday.

The governor commended the resilience and patience of Kano State residents in navigating the challenges of 2024.

Yusuf reassured them of his unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful progress and development in 2025.

The governor highlighted his administration’s significant efforts in ensuring the timely approval of the 2025 budget, which totals N719 billion.

This budget is expected to accelerate development across the state with a focus on infrastructure, healthcare, education and agriculture.

Kebbi: Gov Idris urges Nigerians to embrace peace

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has urged Nigerians to embrace peace and mutual respect, regardless of ethnic, religious or cultural differences.

Idris gave the advice in his New Year message issued to newsmen by Malam Yahaya Sarki, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday,

“Nigeria’s diversity is a strength meant to foster unity, not division.

“ God has created us with various backgrounds to bring us closer together as a united people.

“Let us use our differences as a source of strength and unity,” the governor said.

Osun: Adeleke promises renewed focus on infrastructure

Governor Ademola Adeleke has promised a renewed focus on soft infrastructure in the 2025 fiscal year after a relentless two years of infrastructural upgrade of the state.

Addressing the people of Osun state and residents for the new year, the state governor who recalled the many advances of his administration across sectors noted that the new year will witness new and continuation of old social programmes designed to cushion the effect of the hard-time on the people of the state.

“This new year will witness extensive implementation of soft infrastructure. The goal is to ensure that good roads are complemented by strong bodies, strong citizens, and residents”, the governor assured the people.

While assuring completion of all ongoing projects and new ones listed in the 2025 budget, Governor Adeleke emphasised that his only motivation will continue to be the well-being of the good people of Osun State, promising “To remain as before; a responsive, listening, and compassionate governor”.

Akwa Ibom: Eno warns against politics of division

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has enjoined the people of the state to remain united and shun politics of division and personal destruction in 2025.

Eno made the call in his New Year broadcast to Akwa Ibom people on Wednesday in Uyo.

The governor said he was committed to running an all-inclusive government where everyone would be carried along irrespective of party or religious affiliations.

According to him, “As we usher in the New Year, I enjoin us to remain united and shun politics of division and personal destruction.

“We are committed to running an inclusive government, and we have demonstrated this approach in the last 18 months since we came in.

“Politics should not divide us or severe our bonds of kindredship, we are first and foremost Akwa Ibomites before we became members of political parties.”

Anambra: Soludo pledges enhanced security, accelerated development

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State says his administration will prioritise accelerated development and security of residents in 2025.

He said this in his New Year message signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Wednesday in Awka.

He said the dawn of 2025 brought refreshed hope and unprecedented opportunities for accelerated transformation in the state, especially with the signing into law of the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N607 billion.

“The 2025 budget will mark a significant milestone in our administration’s journey toward building a prosperous smart mega-state.

“The comprehensive budget reflects our administration’s uncompromising dedication to transforming Anambra State through strategic investments in critical sectors.

“The focus remains on infrastructure development, economic transformation and human capital development, with substantial allocation to education, healthcare, road construction and others,” he said.

Kogi: Ododo urges residents to unite

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has called on residents to step into 2025 with renewed hope and a shared purpose toward a better and more qualitative life.

In his New Year message on Tuesday, the governor emphasised that 2025 was not just another page in the calendar.

According to him, the new year is a renewed opportunity for all to deepen collective resolve to build a Kogi that is stronger, more united, and more prosperous.

He expressed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, acknowledging the significant strides they have taken together in the past year.

The governor attributed their successes to the unwavering support, resilience, and contributions of the residents.

Gombe gov calls for unity, resilience

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for resilience and collective effort in building a state and nation characterised by peace, abundant opportunities, and an improved quality of life for all.

In his New Year message issued yesterday by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Yahaya called on the people to reflect on the lessons of the past year and embrace 2025 with steadfastness, hope, and optimism.

He expressed confidence that 2025 would usher in brighter days for both Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor emphasised the importance of unity and peace in achieving sustainable development and a prosperous future.