Expand Takie, Ogbomoso roundabout

In the morning of Tuesday January 7, 2025 a truck carrying a heavy container skipped off the road while trying to negotiate the narrow roundabout in the Takie area of Ogbomoso. The container fell off the truck smashing the unsuspecting commercial tricycle with three persons including the rider inside.

It was not the first. In fact there had been more than seven of such horrors in the area. The ever busy area needs urgent government attention.

Recently, a woman, identified as a ‘banku’ seller and her two daughters were killed in a similar way on the axis. The woman left an eight year old female orphan behind because her husband had died earlier. About one year ago, one log lorry that lost its control rammed into a crowd of people.

SPONSOR AD

Many articulated vehicles fell while they tried to meander through the small roundabout at Takie.

Although, non completion of the dualisation of Oyo/Ogbomoso portion of Ibadan/Ilorin highway adds more to the incessant accidents in the area.

The real problem is the smallness of the roundabout. The roundabout should be expanded and redesigned to obviate danger. Otherwise, it will be a recurring situation in the area. After all, when an old king dies and you crown the sick as his successor wailing will not cease in that kingdom

Adelani Olawuyi, Obada/Odooba, Ogooluwa LGA, Oyo State