Exit: ECOWAS gives Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso 7-month ultimatum

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS has given Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso up till July next year to reconsider their planned withdrawal from the regional bloc.

In a communiqué after their meeting at the Presidential Villa on Sunday, the commission noted the decision of the three countries to withdraw from ECOWAS, adding that they would cease to be members officially from January 2025.

The communiqué read by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said “the authority takes note of the notification by Bukina Faso, Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.

“The authority acknowledges that in accordance with the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty, the three countries will officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from 29 January, 2025.

“The authority decides to set the period from 29 January, 2025 to 29 July 2025 as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries during the transition period.

“In this regard, the authority extends the mandate of President for Gnassingbé of a Togo, and President Faye of Senegal to continue their mediation rule up to the end of the transition period to bring the three member countries back to ECOWAS.

“Without prejudice, for the spirit of the opening, The Authority directs the President of the Commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the deadline of 29th January, 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.”